Mexican pesos to Euros today

Convert MXN to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
53.21 eur

1.00000 MXN = 0.05321 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:35
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87391.085490.34321.49341.67850.9635518.794
1 GBP1.144311.24195103.3741.70881.920591.1025921.5047
1 USD0.92130.805185183.23491.37591.546430.887717.3153
1 INR0.01106890.009673650.012014210.01653030.01857910.0106650.208029

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Euro
1 MXN0.05321 EUR
5 MXN0.26604 EUR
10 MXN0.53208 EUR
20 MXN1.06417 EUR
50 MXN2.66042 EUR
100 MXN5.32084 EUR
250 MXN13.30210 EUR
500 MXN26.60420 EUR
1000 MXN53.20840 EUR
2000 MXN106.41680 EUR
5000 MXN266.04200 EUR
10000 MXN532.08400 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Mexican Peso
1 EUR18.79400 MXN
5 EUR93.97000 MXN
10 EUR187.94000 MXN
20 EUR375.88000 MXN
50 EUR939.70000 MXN
100 EUR1879.40000 MXN
250 EUR4698.50000 MXN
500 EUR9397.00000 MXN
1000 EUR18794.00000 MXN
2000 EUR37588.00000 MXN
5000 EUR93970.00000 MXN
10000 EUR187940.00000 MXN