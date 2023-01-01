Mexican pesos to Canadian dollars today

Convert MXN to CAD at the real exchange rate

1000 mxn
79.43 cad

1.00000 MXN = 0.07943 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:33
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87411.085590.35891.493431.67930.963618.8009
1 GBP1.1440311.24185103.3741.708541.921181.1023921.5088
1 USD0.92120.80525183.24171.37581.547030.887617.32
1 INR0.0110670.009673640.012013210.01652780.01858480.01066290.208069

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 MXN0.07943 CAD
5 MXN0.39717 CAD
10 MXN0.79434 CAD
20 MXN1.58868 CAD
50 MXN3.97171 CAD
100 MXN7.94342 CAD
250 MXN19.85855 CAD
500 MXN39.71710 CAD
1000 MXN79.43420 CAD
2000 MXN158.86840 CAD
5000 MXN397.17100 CAD
10000 MXN794.34200 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 CAD12.58900 MXN
5 CAD62.94500 MXN
10 CAD125.89000 MXN
20 CAD251.78000 MXN
50 CAD629.45000 MXN
100 CAD1258.90000 MXN
250 CAD3147.25000 MXN
500 CAD6294.50000 MXN
1000 CAD12589.00000 MXN
2000 CAD25178.00000 MXN
5000 CAD62945.00000 MXN
10000 CAD125890.00000 MXN