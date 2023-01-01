Mexican pesos to British pounds sterling today

Convert MXN to GBP at the real exchange rate

1000 mxn
46.50 gbp

1.00000 MXN = 0.04650 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87391.085490.34321.49341.67850.9635518.794
1 GBP1.144311.24195103.3741.70881.920591.1025921.5047
1 USD0.92130.805185183.23491.37591.546430.887717.3153
1 INR0.01106890.009673650.012014210.01653030.01857910.0106650.208029

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / British Pound Sterling
1 MXN0.04650 GBP
5 MXN0.23251 GBP
10 MXN0.46501 GBP
20 MXN0.93003 GBP
50 MXN2.32507 GBP
100 MXN4.65014 GBP
250 MXN11.62535 GBP
500 MXN23.25070 GBP
1000 MXN46.50140 GBP
2000 MXN93.00280 GBP
5000 MXN232.50700 GBP
10000 MXN465.01400 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mexican Peso
1 GBP21.50470 MXN
5 GBP107.52350 MXN
10 GBP215.04700 MXN
20 GBP430.09400 MXN
50 GBP1075.23500 MXN
100 GBP2150.47000 MXN
250 GBP5376.17500 MXN
500 GBP10752.35000 MXN
1000 GBP21504.70000 MXN
2000 GBP43009.40000 MXN
5000 GBP107523.50000 MXN
10000 GBP215047.00000 MXN