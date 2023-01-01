Mexican pesos to US dollars today

Convert MXN to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
57.75 usd

1.00000 MXN = 0.05775 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:46
Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.921651.376183.23710.8052180.8881.546554.88335
1 EUR1.08511.4930790.31230.87370.96351.678015.29843
1 CAD0.7266910.669762160.48770.5851450.6453021.123873.54869
1 INR0.01201390.01107270.016532310.009673790.01066830.01858010.0586679

How to convert Mexican pesos to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / US Dollar
1 MXN0.05775 USD
5 MXN0.28877 USD
10 MXN0.57753 USD
20 MXN1.15506 USD
50 MXN2.88766 USD
100 MXN5.77532 USD
250 MXN14.43830 USD
500 MXN28.87660 USD
1000 MXN57.75320 USD
2000 MXN115.50640 USD
5000 MXN288.76600 USD
10000 MXN577.53200 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 USD17.31510 MXN
5 USD86.57550 MXN
10 USD173.15100 MXN
20 USD346.30200 MXN
50 USD865.75500 MXN
100 USD1731.51000 MXN
250 USD4328.77500 MXN
500 USD8657.55000 MXN
1000 USD17315.10000 MXN
2000 USD34630.20000 MXN
5000 USD86575.50000 MXN
10000 USD173151.00000 MXN