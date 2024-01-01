Mexican pesos to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert MXN to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
282.23 myr

1.000 MXN = 0.2822 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.3081.4761.6640.96718.251
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6541.7271.9471.13121.352
1 USD0.920.786183.0871.3581.5310.88916.791
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MXN0.28223 MYR
5 MXN1.41115 MYR
10 MXN2.82229 MYR
20 MXN5.64458 MYR
50 MXN14.11145 MYR
100 MXN28.22290 MYR
250 MXN70.55725 MYR
500 MXN141.11450 MYR
1000 MXN282.22900 MYR
2000 MXN564.45800 MYR
5000 MXN1,411.14500 MYR
10000 MXN2,822.29000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Mexican Peso
1 MYR3.54322 MXN
5 MYR17.71610 MXN
10 MYR35.43220 MXN
20 MYR70.86440 MXN
50 MYR177.16100 MXN
100 MYR354.32200 MXN
250 MYR885.80500 MXN
500 MYR1,771.61000 MXN
1000 MYR3,543.22000 MXN
2000 MYR7,086.44000 MXN
5000 MYR17,716.10000 MXN
10000 MYR35,432.20000 MXN