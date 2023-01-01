50 Mexican pesos to Malaysian ringgits

Convert MXN to MYR at the real exchange rate

50 mxn
13.42 myr

1.00000 MXN = 0.26830 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86291.091290.98751.481521.648960.951118.9504
1 GBP1.1588811.26455105.4421.716881.910921.1022121.9609
1 USD0.916450.790795183.3831.35771.511140.871617.3666
1 INR0.01099050.009483890.011992910.01628270.01812290.0104530.208275

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MXN0.26830 MYR
5 MXN1.34151 MYR
10 MXN2.68302 MYR
20 MXN5.36604 MYR
50 MXN13.41510 MYR
100 MXN26.83020 MYR
250 MXN67.07550 MYR
500 MXN134.15100 MYR
1000 MXN268.30200 MYR
2000 MXN536.60400 MYR
5000 MXN1341.51000 MYR
10000 MXN2683.02000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Mexican Peso
1 MYR3.72714 MXN
5 MYR18.63570 MXN
10 MYR37.27140 MXN
20 MYR74.54280 MXN
50 MYR186.35700 MXN
100 MYR372.71400 MXN
250 MYR931.78500 MXN
500 MYR1863.57000 MXN
1000 MYR3727.14000 MXN
2000 MYR7454.28000 MXN
5000 MYR18635.70000 MXN
10000 MYR37271.40000 MXN