1.000 MXN = 0.4657 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:57
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MXN0.46572 HKD
5 MXN2.32861 HKD
10 MXN4.65722 HKD
20 MXN9.31444 HKD
50 MXN23.28610 HKD
100 MXN46.57220 HKD
250 MXN116.43050 HKD
500 MXN232.86100 HKD
1000 MXN465.72200 HKD
2000 MXN931.44400 HKD
5000 MXN2,328.61000 HKD
10000 MXN4,657.22000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Mexican Peso
100 HKD214.72000 MXN
200 HKD429.44000 MXN
300 HKD644.16000 MXN
500 HKD1,073.60000 MXN
1000 HKD2,147.20000 MXN
2000 HKD4,294.40000 MXN
2500 HKD5,368.00000 MXN
3000 HKD6,441.60000 MXN
4000 HKD8,588.80000 MXN
5000 HKD10,736.00000 MXN
10000 HKD21,472.00000 MXN
20000 HKD42,944.00000 MXN