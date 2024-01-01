Mexican pesos to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert MXN to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
420.91 hkd

Mex$1.000 MXN = $0.4209 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37683.5980.7850.8981.5135.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.780.8430.9641.6255.763
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7740.5710.6531.13.901
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MXN0,42091 HKD
5 MXN2,10454 HKD
10 MXN4,20908 HKD
20 MXN8,41816 HKD
50 MXN21,04540 HKD
100 MXN42,09080 HKD
250 MXN105,22700 HKD
500 MXN210,45400 HKD
1000 MXN420,90800 HKD
2000 MXN841,81600 HKD
5000 MXN2.104,54000 HKD
10000 MXN4.209,08000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Mexican Peso
100 HKD237,58200 MXN
200 HKD475,16400 MXN
300 HKD712,74600 MXN
500 HKD1.187,91000 MXN
1000 HKD2.375,82000 MXN
2000 HKD4.751,64000 MXN
2500 HKD5.939,55000 MXN
3000 HKD7.127,46000 MXN
4000 HKD9.503,28000 MXN
5000 HKD11.879,10000 MXN
10000 HKD23.758,20000 MXN
20000 HKD47.516,40000 MXN