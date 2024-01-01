Mexican pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

1,000 mxn
2,372.48 mru

1.000 MXN = 2.372 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
1 USD10.921.35883.0890.7870.8891.5315.031
1 EUR1.08711.47690.310.8550.9671.6645.469
1 CAD0.7360.677161.1830.5790.6551.1283.705
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.061

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MXN2.37248 MRU
5 MXN11.86240 MRU
10 MXN23.72480 MRU
20 MXN47.44960 MRU
50 MXN118.62400 MRU
100 MXN237.24800 MRU
250 MXN593.12000 MRU
500 MXN1,186.24000 MRU
1000 MXN2,372.48000 MRU
2000 MXN4,744.96000 MRU
5000 MXN11,862.40000 MRU
10000 MXN23,724.80000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Mexican Peso
1 MRU0.42150 MXN
5 MRU2.10750 MXN
10 MRU4.21500 MXN
20 MRU8.43000 MXN
50 MRU21.07500 MXN
100 MRU42.15000 MXN
250 MRU105.37500 MXN
500 MRU210.75000 MXN
1000 MRU421.50000 MXN
2000 MRU843.00000 MXN
5000 MRU2,107.50000 MXN
10000 MRU4,215.00000 MXN