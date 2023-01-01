1 thousand Mexican pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert MXN to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
2,305.37 mru

1.00000 MXN = 2.30537 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:44
Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.916851.3585583.3830.7910450.87261.51244.9331
1 EUR1.090711.4817790.94580.862750.951851.649585.38053
1 CAD0.7360790.674868161.37650.5822720.6423021.113253.63115
1 INR0.01199290.01099560.016292910.009486890.0104650.0181380.0591619

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MXN2.30537 MRU
5 MXN11.52685 MRU
10 MXN23.05370 MRU
20 MXN46.10740 MRU
50 MXN115.26850 MRU
100 MXN230.53700 MRU
250 MXN576.34250 MRU
500 MXN1152.68500 MRU
1000 MXN2305.37000 MRU
2000 MXN4610.74000 MRU
5000 MXN11526.85000 MRU
10000 MXN23053.70000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Mexican Peso
1 MRU0.43377 MXN
5 MRU2.16885 MXN
10 MRU4.33769 MXN
20 MRU8.67538 MXN
50 MRU21.68845 MXN
100 MRU43.37690 MXN
250 MRU108.44225 MXN
500 MRU216.88450 MXN
1000 MRU433.76900 MXN
2000 MRU867.53800 MXN
5000 MRU2168.84500 MXN
10000 MRU4337.69000 MXN