100 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Mexican pesos

Convert MRU to MXN at the real exchange rate

100 mru
43.34 mxn

1.00000 MRU = 0.43336 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Mexican Peso
1 MRU0.43336 MXN
5 MRU2.16678 MXN
10 MRU4.33357 MXN
20 MRU8.66714 MXN
50 MRU21.66785 MXN
100 MRU43.33570 MXN
250 MRU108.33925 MXN
500 MRU216.67850 MXN
1000 MRU433.35700 MXN
2000 MRU866.71400 MXN
5000 MRU2166.78500 MXN
10000 MRU4333.57000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MXN2.30756 MRU
5 MXN11.53780 MRU
10 MXN23.07560 MRU
20 MXN46.15120 MRU
50 MXN115.37800 MRU
100 MXN230.75600 MRU
250 MXN576.89000 MRU
500 MXN1153.78000 MRU
1000 MXN2307.56000 MRU
2000 MXN4615.12000 MRU
5000 MXN11537.80000 MRU
10000 MXN23075.60000 MRU