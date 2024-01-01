Mexican pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert MXN to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
2,191.90 nio

1.000 MXN = 2.192 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.3081.4761.6640.96718.251
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6541.7271.9471.13121.352
1 USD0.920.786183.0871.3581.5310.88916.791
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 MXN2.19190 NIO
5 MXN10.95950 NIO
10 MXN21.91900 NIO
20 MXN43.83800 NIO
50 MXN109.59500 NIO
100 MXN219.19000 NIO
250 MXN547.97500 NIO
500 MXN1,095.95000 NIO
1000 MXN2,191.90000 NIO
2000 MXN4,383.80000 NIO
5000 MXN10,959.50000 NIO
10000 MXN21,919.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Mexican Peso
1 NIO0.45623 MXN
5 NIO2.28113 MXN
10 NIO4.56225 MXN
20 NIO9.12450 MXN
50 NIO22.81125 MXN
100 NIO45.62250 MXN
250 NIO114.05625 MXN
500 NIO228.11250 MXN
1000 NIO456.22500 MXN
2000 NIO912.45000 MXN
5000 NIO2,281.12500 MXN
10000 NIO4,562.25000 MXN