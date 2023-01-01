1 Mexican peso to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert MXN to NIO at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
2.11 nio

1.00000 MXN = 2.10565 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.863351.091390.99591.482261.649360.951718.9688
1 GBP1.1582811.264105.3961.716831.910381.1023321.9706
1 USD0.916350.791139183.3831.358251.511370.872117.3818
1 INR0.01098950.009488020.011992910.01628930.01812570.0104590.208457

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 MXN2.10565 NIO
5 MXN10.52825 NIO
10 MXN21.05650 NIO
20 MXN42.11300 NIO
50 MXN105.28250 NIO
100 MXN210.56500 NIO
250 MXN526.41250 NIO
500 MXN1052.82500 NIO
1000 MXN2105.65000 NIO
2000 MXN4211.30000 NIO
5000 MXN10528.25000 NIO
10000 MXN21056.50000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Mexican Peso
1 NIO0.47491 MXN
5 NIO2.37457 MXN
10 NIO4.74913 MXN
20 NIO9.49826 MXN
50 NIO23.74565 MXN
100 NIO47.49130 MXN
250 NIO118.72825 MXN
500 NIO237.45650 MXN
1000 NIO474.91300 MXN
2000 NIO949.82600 MXN
5000 NIO2374.56500 MXN
10000 NIO4749.13000 MXN