Mexican pesos to Panamanian balboas today

Convert MXN to PAB at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
59.56 pab

1.000 MXN = 0.05956 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2951.4761.6640.96718.249
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6571.7271.9471.13121.353
1 USD0.920.786183.0831.3581.5310.88916.791
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Panamanian Balboa
1 MXN0.05956 PAB
5 MXN0.29778 PAB
10 MXN0.59555 PAB
20 MXN1.19110 PAB
50 MXN2.97775 PAB
100 MXN5.95550 PAB
250 MXN14.88875 PAB
500 MXN29.77750 PAB
1000 MXN59.55500 PAB
2000 MXN119.11000 PAB
5000 MXN297.77500 PAB
10000 MXN595.55000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Mexican Peso
1 PAB16.79120 MXN
5 PAB83.95600 MXN
10 PAB167.91200 MXN
20 PAB335.82400 MXN
50 PAB839.56000 MXN
100 PAB1,679.12000 MXN
250 PAB4,197.80000 MXN
500 PAB8,395.60000 MXN
1000 PAB16,791.20000 MXN
2000 PAB33,582.40000 MXN
5000 PAB83,956.00000 MXN
10000 PAB167,912.00000 MXN