Mexican pesos to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert MXN to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
218.65 aed

1.000 MXN = 0.2186 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:51
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MXN0.21865 AED
5 MXN1.09323 AED
10 MXN2.18645 AED
20 MXN4.37290 AED
50 MXN10.93225 AED
100 MXN21.86450 AED
250 MXN54.66125 AED
500 MXN109.32250 AED
1000 MXN218.64500 AED
2000 MXN437.29000 AED
5000 MXN1,093.22500 AED
10000 MXN2,186.45000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Mexican Peso
1 AED4.57363 MXN
5 AED22.86815 MXN
10 AED45.73630 MXN
20 AED91.47260 MXN
50 AED228.68150 MXN
100 AED457.36300 MXN
250 AED1,143.40750 MXN
500 AED2,286.81500 MXN
1000 AED4,573.63000 MXN
2000 AED9,147.26000 MXN
5000 AED22,868.15000 MXN
10000 AED45,736.30000 MXN