Mexican pesos to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert MXN to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
211.95 aed

1.00000 MXN = 0.21195 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:31
How to convert Mexican pesos to United Arab Emirates dirhams

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MXN0.21195 AED
5 MXN1.05976 AED
10 MXN2.11951 AED
20 MXN4.23902 AED
50 MXN10.59755 AED
100 MXN21.19510 AED
250 MXN52.98775 AED
500 MXN105.97550 AED
1000 MXN211.95100 AED
2000 MXN423.90200 AED
5000 MXN1059.75500 AED
10000 MXN2119.51000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Mexican Peso
1 AED4.71807 MXN
5 AED23.59035 MXN
10 AED47.18070 MXN
20 AED94.36140 MXN
50 AED235.90350 MXN
100 AED471.80700 MXN
250 AED1179.51750 MXN
500 AED2359.03500 MXN
1000 AED4718.07000 MXN
2000 AED9436.14000 MXN
5000 AED23590.35000 MXN
10000 AED47180.70000 MXN