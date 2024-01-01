Mexican pesos to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert MXN to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
521.11 svc

1.000 MXN = 0.5211 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.921.35883.0790.7860.8891.5315.032
1 EUR1.08711.47690.2730.8550.9671.6645.467
1 CAD0.7360.678161.1750.5790.6551.1283.705
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.061

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Salvadoran Colón
1 MXN0.52111 SVC
5 MXN2.60557 SVC
10 MXN5.21113 SVC
20 MXN10.42226 SVC
50 MXN26.05565 SVC
100 MXN52.11130 SVC
250 MXN130.27825 SVC
500 MXN260.55650 SVC
1000 MXN521.11300 SVC
2000 MXN1,042.22600 SVC
5000 MXN2,605.56500 SVC
10000 MXN5,211.13000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Mexican Peso
1 SVC1.91897 MXN
5 SVC9.59485 MXN
10 SVC19.18970 MXN
20 SVC38.37940 MXN
50 SVC95.94850 MXN
100 SVC191.89700 MXN
250 SVC479.74250 MXN
500 SVC959.48500 MXN
1000 SVC1,918.97000 MXN
2000 SVC3,837.94000 MXN
5000 SVC9,594.85000 MXN
10000 SVC19,189.70000 MXN