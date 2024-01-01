Mexican pesos to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert MXN to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
267,977 mga

1.000 MXN = 268.0 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.311.4761.6640.96718.251
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6271.7261.9471.13121.347
1 USD0.920.787183.0891.3581.5310.88916.792
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Malagasy Ariary
1 MXN267.97700 MGA
5 MXN1,339.88500 MGA
10 MXN2,679.77000 MGA
20 MXN5,359.54000 MGA
50 MXN13,398.85000 MGA
100 MXN26,797.70000 MGA
250 MXN66,994.25000 MGA
500 MXN133,988.50000 MGA
1000 MXN267,977.00000 MGA
2000 MXN535,954.00000 MGA
5000 MXN1,339,885.00000 MGA
10000 MXN2,679,770.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Mexican Peso
1 MGA0.00373 MXN
5 MGA0.01866 MXN
10 MGA0.03732 MXN
20 MGA0.07463 MXN
50 MGA0.18658 MXN
100 MGA0.37317 MXN
250 MGA0.93291 MXN
500 MGA1.86583 MXN
1000 MGA3.73166 MXN
2000 MGA7.46332 MXN
5000 MGA18.65830 MXN
10000 MGA37.31660 MXN