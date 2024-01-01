Mexican pesos to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert MXN to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
2,288.24 uyu

1.000 MXN = 2.288 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.921.35883.0810.7860.8891.5315.032
1 EUR1.08711.47690.2880.8540.9661.6645.468
1 CAD0.7360.678161.1810.5790.6551.1273.705
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.061

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 MXN2.28824 UYU
5 MXN11.44120 UYU
10 MXN22.88240 UYU
20 MXN45.76480 UYU
50 MXN114.41200 UYU
100 MXN228.82400 UYU
250 MXN572.06000 UYU
500 MXN1,144.12000 UYU
1000 MXN2,288.24000 UYU
2000 MXN4,576.48000 UYU
5000 MXN11,441.20000 UYU
10000 MXN22,882.40000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Mexican Peso
1 UYU0.43702 MXN
5 UYU2.18509 MXN
10 UYU4.37017 MXN
20 UYU8.74034 MXN
50 UYU21.85085 MXN
100 UYU43.70170 MXN
250 UYU109.25425 MXN
500 UYU218.50850 MXN
1000 UYU437.01700 MXN
2000 UYU874.03400 MXN
5000 UYU2,185.08500 MXN
10000 UYU4,370.17000 MXN