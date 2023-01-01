10 Mexican pesos to Uruguayan pesos

Convert MXN to UYU at the real exchange rate

10 mxn
22.49 uyu

1.00000 MXN = 2.24889 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.918251.358583.3830.7923930.874851.514124.92205
1 EUR1.08911.4794190.80410.86290.95271.648885.36011
1 CAD0.7361060.675947161.37870.5832850.6439821.114553.62315
1 INR0.01199290.01101270.016292310.009503050.01049190.01815860.0590294

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 MXN2.24889 UYU
5 MXN11.24445 UYU
10 MXN22.48890 UYU
20 MXN44.97780 UYU
50 MXN112.44450 UYU
100 MXN224.88900 UYU
250 MXN562.22250 UYU
500 MXN1124.44500 UYU
1000 MXN2248.89000 UYU
2000 MXN4497.78000 UYU
5000 MXN11244.45000 UYU
10000 MXN22488.90000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Mexican Peso
1 UYU0.44466 MXN
5 UYU2.22332 MXN
10 UYU4.44664 MXN
20 UYU8.89328 MXN
50 UYU22.23320 MXN
100 UYU44.46640 MXN
250 UYU111.16600 MXN
500 UYU222.33200 MXN
1000 UYU444.66400 MXN
2000 UYU889.32800 MXN
5000 UYU2223.32000 MXN
10000 UYU4446.64000 MXN