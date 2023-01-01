Mexican pesos to Uruguayan pesos today

1,000 mxn
2,293.73 uyu

1.00000 MXN = 2.29373 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:47
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87371.0850590.31671.493251.678220.9636518.7872
1 GBP1.1445611.2419103.3731.70911.920811.1029521.503
1 USD0.921650.805218183.23741.37621.546670.888117.3146
1 INR0.01107210.009673750.012013810.01653340.01858140.01066950.208015

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 MXN2.29373 UYU
5 MXN11.46865 UYU
10 MXN22.93730 UYU
20 MXN45.87460 UYU
50 MXN114.68650 UYU
100 MXN229.37300 UYU
250 MXN573.43250 UYU
500 MXN1146.86500 UYU
1000 MXN2293.73000 UYU
2000 MXN4587.46000 UYU
5000 MXN11468.65000 UYU
10000 MXN22937.30000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Mexican Peso
1 UYU0.43597 MXN
5 UYU2.17985 MXN
10 UYU4.35971 MXN
20 UYU8.71942 MXN
50 UYU21.79855 MXN
100 UYU43.59710 MXN
250 UYU108.99275 MXN
500 UYU217.98550 MXN
1000 UYU435.97100 MXN
2000 UYU871.94200 MXN
5000 UYU2179.85500 MXN
10000 UYU4359.71000 MXN