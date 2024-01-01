50 Uruguayan pesos to Mexican pesos

Convert UYU to MXN at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = Mex$0.4762 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:41
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UYU to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MXN
1 UYU to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.48060.4956
Low0.45880.4581
Average0.47030.4735
Change3.80%3.85%
View full history

1 UYU to MXN stats

The performance of UYU to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4806 and a 30 day low of 0.4588. This means the 30 day average was 0.4703. The change for UYU to MXN was 3.80.

The performance of UYU to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4956 and a 90 day low of 0.4581. This means the 90 day average was 0.4735. The change for UYU to MXN was 3.85.

Track market ratesView UYU to MXN chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.0681.51.6310.93721.45
1 GBP1.19811.297109.1221.7971.9541.12325.702
1 USD0.9240.771184.1081.3851.5060.86619.811
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Mexican Peso
1 UYU0.47622 MXN
5 UYU2.38108 MXN
10 UYU4.76216 MXN
20 UYU9.52432 MXN
50 UYU23.81080 MXN
100 UYU47.62160 MXN
250 UYU119.05400 MXN
500 UYU238.10800 MXN
1000 UYU476.21600 MXN
2000 UYU952.43200 MXN
5000 UYU2,381.08000 MXN
10000 UYU4,762.16000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 MXN2.09989 UYU
5 MXN10.49945 UYU
10 MXN20.99890 UYU
20 MXN41.99780 UYU
50 MXN104.99450 UYU
100 MXN209.98900 UYU
250 MXN524.97250 UYU
500 MXN1,049.94500 UYU
1000 MXN2,099.89000 UYU
2000 MXN4,199.78000 UYU
5000 MXN10,499.45000 UYU
10000 MXN20,998.90000 UYU