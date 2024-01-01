Mexican pesos to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert MXN to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
18.311 kwd

1.000 MXN = 0.01831 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.921.35883.0890.7870.8891.5315.031
1 EUR1.08711.47690.3220.8550.9671.6655.469
1 CAD0.7360.677161.1830.5790.6551.1283.705
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.061

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MXN0.01831 KWD
5 MXN0.09156 KWD
10 MXN0.18311 KWD
20 MXN0.36623 KWD
50 MXN0.91557 KWD
100 MXN1.83114 KWD
250 MXN4.57785 KWD
500 MXN9.15570 KWD
1000 MXN18.31140 KWD
2000 MXN36.62280 KWD
5000 MXN91.55700 KWD
10000 MXN183.11400 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Mexican Peso
1 KWD54.61080 MXN
5 KWD273.05400 MXN
10 KWD546.10800 MXN
20 KWD1,092.21600 MXN
50 KWD2,730.54000 MXN
100 KWD5,461.08000 MXN
250 KWD13,652.70000 MXN
500 KWD27,305.40000 MXN
1000 KWD54,610.80000 MXN
2000 KWD109,221.60000 MXN
5000 KWD273,054.00000 MXN
10000 KWD546,108.00000 MXN