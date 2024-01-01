Mexican pesos to Serbian dinars today

Convert MXN to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
6,423.24 rsd

1.000 MXN = 6.423 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2841.4761.6640.96718.246
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6371.7271.9471.13121.349
1 USD0.920.786183.081.3581.5310.88916.791
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Serbian Dinar
1 MXN6.42324 RSD
5 MXN32.11620 RSD
10 MXN64.23240 RSD
20 MXN128.46480 RSD
50 MXN321.16200 RSD
100 MXN642.32400 RSD
250 MXN1,605.81000 RSD
500 MXN3,211.62000 RSD
1000 MXN6,423.24000 RSD
2000 MXN12,846.48000 RSD
5000 MXN32,116.20000 RSD
10000 MXN64,232.40000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Mexican Peso
1 RSD0.15569 MXN
5 RSD0.77842 MXN
10 RSD1.55685 MXN
20 RSD3.11370 MXN
50 RSD7.78425 MXN
100 RSD15.56850 MXN
250 RSD38.92125 MXN
500 RSD77.84250 MXN
1000 RSD155.68500 MXN
2000 RSD311.37000 MXN
5000 RSD778.42500 MXN
10000 RSD1,556.85000 MXN