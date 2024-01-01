Singapore dollars to Serbian dinars today

Convert SGD to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
81,087.90 rsd

S$1.000 SGD = РСД81.09 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SGD to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RSD
1 SGD to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High81.087981.1466
Low80.357979.8737
Average80.726380.4878
Change0.25%1.49%
View full history

1 SGD to RSD stats

The performance of SGD to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 81.0879 and a 30 day low of 80.3579. This means the 30 day average was 80.7263. The change for SGD to RSD was 0.25.

The performance of SGD to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 81.1466 and a 90 day low of 79.8737. This means the 90 day average was 80.4878. The change for SGD to RSD was 1.49.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.4890.76383.9477.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,152.811.6450.84392.7497.8684.827
1 AUD0.67110,424.30.60810.51256.3664.7822.934

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollar

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Serbian Dinar
1 SGD81.08790 RSD
5 SGD405.43950 RSD
10 SGD810.87900 RSD
20 SGD1,621.75800 RSD
50 SGD4,054.39500 RSD
100 SGD8,108.79000 RSD
250 SGD20,271.97500 RSD
500 SGD40,543.95000 RSD
1000 SGD81,087.90000 RSD
2000 SGD162,175.80000 RSD
5000 SGD405,439.50000 RSD
10000 SGD810,879.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Singapore Dollar
1 RSD0.01233 SGD
5 RSD0.06166 SGD
10 RSD0.12332 SGD
20 RSD0.24665 SGD
50 RSD0.61661 SGD
100 RSD1.23323 SGD
250 RSD3.08308 SGD
500 RSD6.16615 SGD
1000 RSD12.33230 SGD
2000 RSD24.66460 SGD
5000 RSD61.66150 SGD
10000 RSD123.32300 SGD