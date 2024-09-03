Singapore dollar to Serbian dinars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Singapore dollar to Serbian dinars history summary. This is the Singapore dollar (SGD) to Serbian dinars (RSD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SGD and RSD historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
SGD to RSD conversion chart
1 SGD = 81.08790 RSD
0
Singapore dollar to Serbian dinars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Serbian dinars is currently 81.088 today, reflecting a 0.270% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.817% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 81.148 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 80.399 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.325% increase in value.
