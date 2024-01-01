Indonesian rupiahs to Serbian dinars today

Convert IDR to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
6,841.87 rsd

1.000 IDR = 0.006842 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.0990.6231.4721.660.96718.214
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1191.7241.9441.13321.329
1 USD0.9170.783183.1131.351.5220.88716.705
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Serbian Dinar
1 IDR0.00684 RSD
5 IDR0.03421 RSD
10 IDR0.06842 RSD
20 IDR0.13684 RSD
50 IDR0.34209 RSD
100 IDR0.68419 RSD
250 IDR1.71047 RSD
500 IDR3.42094 RSD
1000 IDR6.84187 RSD
2000 IDR13.68374 RSD
5000 IDR34.20935 RSD
10000 IDR68.41870 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 RSD146.15900 IDR
5 RSD730.79500 IDR
10 RSD1,461.59000 IDR
20 RSD2,923.18000 IDR
50 RSD7,307.95000 IDR
100 RSD14,615.90000 IDR
250 RSD36,539.75000 IDR
500 RSD73,079.50000 IDR
1000 RSD146,159.00000 IDR
2000 RSD292,318.00000 IDR
5000 RSD730,795.00000 IDR
10000 RSD1,461,590.00000 IDR