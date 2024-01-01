5,000 Indonesian rupiahs to Serbian dinars

Convert IDR to RSD at the real exchange rate

5,000 idr
34.17 rsd

Rp1.000 IDR = РСД0.006833 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:22
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IDR to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RSD
1 IDR to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00690.0069
Low0.00660.0066
Average0.00680.0067
Change3.24%3.34%
View full history

1 IDR to RSD stats

The performance of IDR to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0069 and a 30 day low of 0.0066. This means the 30 day average was 0.0068. The change for IDR to RSD was 3.24.

The performance of IDR to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0069 and a 90 day low of 0.0066. This means the 90 day average was 0.0067. The change for IDR to RSD was 3.34.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9630.9071.3091.491.3550.7647.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10392.60711.4441.6441.4950.8438.602
1 SGD0.76464.1350.69311.1381.0350.5835.957

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Serbian Dinar
1 IDR0.00683 RSD
5 IDR0.03417 RSD
10 IDR0.06833 RSD
20 IDR0.13667 RSD
50 IDR0.34167 RSD
100 IDR0.68334 RSD
250 IDR1.70836 RSD
500 IDR3.41672 RSD
1000 IDR6.83343 RSD
2000 IDR13.66686 RSD
5000 IDR34.16715 RSD
10000 IDR68.33430 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 RSD146.33900 IDR
5 RSD731.69500 IDR
10 RSD1,463.39000 IDR
20 RSD2,926.78000 IDR
50 RSD7,316.95000 IDR
100 RSD14,633.90000 IDR
250 RSD36,584.75000 IDR
500 RSD73,169.50000 IDR
1000 RSD146,339.00000 IDR
2000 RSD292,678.00000 IDR
5000 RSD731,695.00000 IDR
10000 RSD1,463,390.00000 IDR