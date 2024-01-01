Indian rupees to Serbian dinars today

Convert INR to RSD at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
12,983.60 rsd

1.000 INR = 1.298 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2711.4761.6650.96618.26
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6621.7271.9481.13121.373
1 USD0.920.786183.0581.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Serbian Dinar
1 INR1.29836 RSD
5 INR6.49180 RSD
10 INR12.98360 RSD
20 INR25.96720 RSD
50 INR64.91800 RSD
100 INR129.83600 RSD
250 INR324.59000 RSD
500 INR649.18000 RSD
1000 INR1,298.36000 RSD
2000 INR2,596.72000 RSD
5000 INR6,491.80000 RSD
10000 INR12,983.60000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Indian Rupee
1 RSD0.77020 INR
5 RSD3.85100 INR
10 RSD7.70200 INR
20 RSD15.40400 INR
50 RSD38.51000 INR
100 RSD77.02000 INR
250 RSD192.55000 INR
500 RSD385.10000 INR
1000 RSD770.20000 INR
2000 RSD1,540.40000 INR
5000 RSD3,851.00000 INR
10000 RSD7,702.00000 INR