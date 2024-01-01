Israeli new sheqels to Serbian dinars today

Convert ILS to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
29,398.20 rsd

1.000 ILS = 29.40 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7541.4721.6580.96818.22
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2641.7241.9421.13321.334
1 USD0.9160.782183.1191.3481.5190.88616.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Serbian Dinar
1 ILS29.39820 RSD
5 ILS146.99100 RSD
10 ILS293.98200 RSD
20 ILS587.96400 RSD
50 ILS1,469.91000 RSD
100 ILS2,939.82000 RSD
250 ILS7,349.55000 RSD
500 ILS14,699.10000 RSD
1000 ILS29,398.20000 RSD
2000 ILS58,796.40000 RSD
5000 ILS146,991.00000 RSD
10000 ILS293,982.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 RSD0.03402 ILS
5 RSD0.17008 ILS
10 RSD0.34016 ILS
20 RSD0.68031 ILS
50 RSD1.70079 ILS
100 RSD3.40157 ILS
250 RSD8.50393 ILS
500 RSD17.00785 ILS
1000 RSD34.01570 ILS
2000 RSD68.03140 ILS
5000 RSD170.07850 ILS
10000 RSD340.15700 ILS