1.000 BGN = 59.93 RSD

1 EUR10.8541.08590.1811.4751.6640.96618.256
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5691.7271.9491.13121.371
1 USD0.9220.788183.1551.361.5350.89116.834
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Serbian Dinar
1 BGN59.93240 RSD
5 BGN299.66200 RSD
10 BGN599.32400 RSD
20 BGN1,198.64800 RSD
50 BGN2,996.62000 RSD
100 BGN5,993.24000 RSD
250 BGN14,983.10000 RSD
500 BGN29,966.20000 RSD
1000 BGN59,932.40000 RSD
2000 BGN119,864.80000 RSD
5000 BGN299,662.00000 RSD
10000 BGN599,324.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 RSD0.01669 BGN
5 RSD0.08343 BGN
10 RSD0.16685 BGN
20 RSD0.33371 BGN
50 RSD0.83428 BGN
100 RSD1.66855 BGN
250 RSD4.17137 BGN
500 RSD8.34275 BGN
1000 RSD16.68550 BGN
2000 RSD33.37100 BGN
5000 RSD83.42750 BGN
10000 RSD166.85500 BGN