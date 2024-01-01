10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Serbian dinars

Convert BGN to RSD at the real exchange rate

10,000 bgn
598,270 rsd

лв1.000 BGN = РСД59.83 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to RSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High59.923659.9259
Low59.817859.8151
Average59.848559.8598
Change0.02%-0.10%
1 BGN to RSD stats

The performance of BGN to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 59.9236 and a 30 day low of 59.8178. This means the 30 day average was 59.8485. The change for BGN to RSD was 0.02.

The performance of BGN to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 59.9259 and a 90 day low of 59.8151. This means the 90 day average was 59.8598. The change for BGN to RSD was -0.10.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Serbian Dinar
1 BGN59.82700 RSD
5 BGN299.13500 RSD
10 BGN598.27000 RSD
20 BGN1,196.54000 RSD
50 BGN2,991.35000 RSD
100 BGN5,982.70000 RSD
250 BGN14,956.75000 RSD
500 BGN29,913.50000 RSD
1000 BGN59,827.00000 RSD
2000 BGN119,654.00000 RSD
5000 BGN299,135.00000 RSD
10000 BGN598,270.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 RSD0.01671 BGN
5 RSD0.08357 BGN
10 RSD0.16715 BGN
20 RSD0.33430 BGN
50 RSD0.83575 BGN
100 RSD1.67149 BGN
250 RSD4.17873 BGN
500 RSD8.35745 BGN
1000 RSD16.71490 BGN
2000 RSD33.42980 BGN
5000 RSD83.57450 BGN
10000 RSD167.14900 BGN