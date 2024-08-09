Bulgarian lev to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Serbian dinars is currently 59.827 today, reflecting a -0.059% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.001% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 59.893 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 59.815 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.077% decrease in value.