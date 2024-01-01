Mexican pesos to Brunei dollars today

1.000 MXN = 0.07995 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:53
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 MXN0.07995 BND
5 MXN0.39973 BND
10 MXN0.79947 BND
20 MXN1.59894 BND
50 MXN3.99734 BND
100 MXN7.99468 BND
250 MXN19.98670 BND
500 MXN39.97340 BND
1000 MXN79.94680 BND
2000 MXN159.89360 BND
5000 MXN399.73400 BND
10000 MXN799.46800 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 BND12.50830 MXN
5 BND62.54150 MXN
10 BND125.08300 MXN
20 BND250.16600 MXN
50 BND625.41500 MXN
100 BND1,250.83000 MXN
250 BND3,127.07500 MXN
500 BND6,254.15000 MXN
1000 BND12,508.30000 MXN
2000 BND25,016.60000 MXN
5000 BND62,541.50000 MXN
10000 BND125,083.00000 MXN