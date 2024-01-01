250 Brunei dollars to Mexican pesos

Convert BND to MXN at the real exchange rate

250 bnd
3,556.05 mxn

B$1.000 BND = Mex$14.22 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BND to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BND to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.778314.7783
Low13.132812.2868
Average13.774213.3185
Change7.50%14.82%
View full history

1 BND to MXN stats

The performance of BND to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.7783 and a 30 day low of 13.1328. This means the 30 day average was 13.7742. The change for BND to MXN was 7.50.

The performance of BND to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.7783 and a 90 day low of 12.2868. This means the 90 day average was 13.3185. The change for BND to MXN was 14.82.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 BND14.22420 MXN
5 BND71.12100 MXN
10 BND142.24200 MXN
20 BND284.48400 MXN
50 BND711.21000 MXN
100 BND1,422.42000 MXN
250 BND3,556.05000 MXN
500 BND7,112.10000 MXN
1000 BND14,224.20000 MXN
2000 BND28,448.40000 MXN
5000 BND71,121.00000 MXN
10000 BND142,242.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 MXN0.07030 BND
5 MXN0.35151 BND
10 MXN0.70303 BND
20 MXN1.40605 BND
50 MXN3.51514 BND
100 MXN7.03027 BND
250 MXN17.57568 BND
500 MXN35.15135 BND
1000 MXN70.30270 BND
2000 MXN140.60540 BND
5000 MXN351.51350 BND
10000 MXN703.02700 BND