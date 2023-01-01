5000 Mexican pesos to Brunei dollars

Convert MXN to BND at the real exchange rate

5000 mxn
383.98 bnd

1.00000 MXN = 0.07680 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.863651.091691.02031.479941.652560.954519.0012
1 GBP1.1578811.264105.3951.713671.913561.1051922.0021
1 USD0.916050.791139183.38251.355751.513890.874417.4067
1 INR0.01098660.009488070.011992910.01625940.0181560.01048660.208757

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 MXN0.07680 BND
5 MXN0.38398 BND
10 MXN0.76795 BND
20 MXN1.53590 BND
50 MXN3.83976 BND
100 MXN7.67951 BND
250 MXN19.19878 BND
500 MXN38.39755 BND
1000 MXN76.79510 BND
2000 MXN153.59020 BND
5000 MXN383.97550 BND
10000 MXN767.95100 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 BND13.02170 MXN
5 BND65.10850 MXN
10 BND130.21700 MXN
20 BND260.43400 MXN
50 BND651.08500 MXN
100 BND1302.17000 MXN
250 BND3255.42500 MXN
500 BND6510.85000 MXN
1000 BND13021.70000 MXN
2000 BND26043.40000 MXN
5000 BND65108.50000 MXN
10000 BND130217.00000 MXN