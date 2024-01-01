Mexican pesos to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert MXN to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
3,381.42 etb

1.000 MXN = 3.381 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.921.35883.0880.7860.8891.5325.031
1 EUR1.08711.47690.30.8550.9661.6655.468
1 CAD0.7360.677161.1770.5790.6551.1283.705
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.061

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Ethiopian Birr
1 MXN3.38142 ETB
5 MXN16.90710 ETB
10 MXN33.81420 ETB
20 MXN67.62840 ETB
50 MXN169.07100 ETB
100 MXN338.14200 ETB
250 MXN845.35500 ETB
500 MXN1,690.71000 ETB
1000 MXN3,381.42000 ETB
2000 MXN6,762.84000 ETB
5000 MXN16,907.10000 ETB
10000 MXN33,814.20000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Mexican Peso
1 ETB0.29573 MXN
5 ETB1.47867 MXN
10 ETB2.95734 MXN
20 ETB5.91468 MXN
50 ETB14.78670 MXN
100 ETB29.57340 MXN
250 ETB73.93350 MXN
500 ETB147.86700 MXN
1000 ETB295.73400 MXN
2000 ETB591.46800 MXN
5000 ETB1,478.67000 MXN
10000 ETB2,957.34000 MXN