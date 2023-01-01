100 Mexican pesos to Ethiopian birrs

Convert MXN to ETB at the real exchange rate

100 mxn
323.38 etb

1.00000 MXN = 3.23379 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.91661.356783.39850.7912640.87291.511034.9269
1 EUR1.09111.4801690.98780.863250.95241.648535.37525
1 CAD0.7370830.675603161.47160.5832270.6433991.113753.63153
1 INR0.01199060.01099050.016267710.009487750.01046660.01811820.0590766

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Ethiopian Birr
1 MXN3.23379 ETB
5 MXN16.16895 ETB
10 MXN32.33790 ETB
20 MXN64.67580 ETB
50 MXN161.68950 ETB
100 MXN323.37900 ETB
250 MXN808.44750 ETB
500 MXN1616.89500 ETB
1000 MXN3233.79000 ETB
2000 MXN6467.58000 ETB
5000 MXN16168.95000 ETB
10000 MXN32337.90000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Mexican Peso
1 ETB0.30923 MXN
5 ETB1.54617 MXN
10 ETB3.09235 MXN
20 ETB6.18470 MXN
50 ETB15.46175 MXN
100 ETB30.92350 MXN
250 ETB77.30875 MXN
500 ETB154.61750 MXN
1000 ETB309.23500 MXN
2000 ETB618.47000 MXN
5000 ETB1546.17500 MXN
10000 ETB3092.35000 MXN