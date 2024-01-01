Mexican pesos to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert MXN to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
7,217 vuv

1.000 MXN = 7.217 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2941.4761.6640.96618.246
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6931.7281.9481.13121.358
1 USD0.920.786183.0821.3581.5310.88916.789
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Vanuatu Vatu
1 MXN7.21744 VUV
5 MXN36.08720 VUV
10 MXN72.17440 VUV
20 MXN144.34880 VUV
50 MXN360.87200 VUV
100 MXN721.74400 VUV
250 MXN1,804.36000 VUV
500 MXN3,608.72000 VUV
1000 MXN7,217.44000 VUV
2000 MXN14,434.88000 VUV
5000 MXN36,087.20000 VUV
10000 MXN72,174.40000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Mexican Peso
1 VUV0.13855 MXN
5 VUV0.69277 MXN
10 VUV1.38553 MXN
20 VUV2.77106 MXN
50 VUV6.92765 MXN
100 VUV13.85530 MXN
250 VUV34.63825 MXN
500 VUV69.27650 MXN
1000 VUV138.55300 MXN
2000 VUV277.10600 MXN
5000 VUV692.76500 MXN
10000 VUV1,385.53000 MXN