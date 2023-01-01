5000 Mexican pesos to Vanuatu vatus

Convert MXN to VUV at the real exchange rate

5,000 mxn
34,801 vuv

1.00000 MXN = 6.96022 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86271.089290.82081.479081.648180.952718.9352
1 GBP1.1591511.2625105.2711.714411.910421.1043221.9479
1 USD0.91810.792079183.3831.357951.51320.874617.3845
1 INR0.01101070.009499290.011992910.01628570.01814760.01048890.20849

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Vanuatu Vatu
1 MXN6.96022 VUV
5 MXN34.80110 VUV
10 MXN69.60220 VUV
20 MXN139.20440 VUV
50 MXN348.01100 VUV
100 MXN696.02200 VUV
250 MXN1740.05500 VUV
500 MXN3480.11000 VUV
1000 MXN6960.22000 VUV
2000 MXN13920.44000 VUV
5000 MXN34801.10000 VUV
10000 MXN69602.20000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Mexican Peso
1 VUV0.14367 MXN
5 VUV0.71837 MXN
10 VUV1.43674 MXN
20 VUV2.87348 MXN
50 VUV7.18370 MXN
100 VUV14.36740 MXN
250 VUV35.91850 MXN
500 VUV71.83700 MXN
1000 VUV143.67400 MXN
2000 VUV287.34800 MXN
5000 VUV718.37000 MXN
10000 VUV1436.74000 MXN