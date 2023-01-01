Mexican pesos to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert MXN to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
7,075 vuv

1.00000 MXN = 7.07495 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.921651.376283.23740.8052180.88811.546674.88375
1 EUR1.0850511.4932590.31670.87370.963651.678225.29911
1 CAD0.7266390.669682160.48350.5851020.6453281.123873.54872
1 INR0.01201380.01107210.016533410.009673750.01066950.01858140.0586725

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Vanuatu Vatu
1 MXN7.07495 VUV
5 MXN35.37475 VUV
10 MXN70.74950 VUV
20 MXN141.49900 VUV
50 MXN353.74750 VUV
100 MXN707.49500 VUV
250 MXN1768.73750 VUV
500 MXN3537.47500 VUV
1000 MXN7074.95000 VUV
2000 MXN14149.90000 VUV
5000 MXN35374.75000 VUV
10000 MXN70749.50000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Mexican Peso
1 VUV0.14134 MXN
5 VUV0.70672 MXN
10 VUV1.41344 MXN
20 VUV2.82688 MXN
50 VUV7.06720 MXN
100 VUV14.13440 MXN
250 VUV35.33600 MXN
500 VUV70.67200 MXN
1000 VUV141.34400 MXN
2000 VUV282.68800 MXN
5000 VUV706.72000 MXN
10000 VUV1413.44000 MXN