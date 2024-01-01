Mexican pesos to Bhutanese ngultrums today

1,000 mxn
4,946.63 btn

1.000 MXN = 4.947 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:53
 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.921.35883.0890.7860.8891.5315.031
1 EUR1.08711.47690.3050.8550.9661.6645.468
1 CAD0.7360.678161.1870.5790.6551.1283.705
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.061

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MXN4.94663 BTN
5 MXN24.73315 BTN
10 MXN49.46630 BTN
20 MXN98.93260 BTN
50 MXN247.33150 BTN
100 MXN494.66300 BTN
250 MXN1,236.65750 BTN
500 MXN2,473.31500 BTN
1000 MXN4,946.63000 BTN
2000 MXN9,893.26000 BTN
5000 MXN24,733.15000 BTN
10000 MXN49,466.30000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mexican Peso
1 BTN0.20216 MXN
5 BTN1.01079 MXN
10 BTN2.02158 MXN
20 BTN4.04316 MXN
50 BTN10.10790 MXN
100 BTN20.21580 MXN
250 BTN50.53950 MXN
500 BTN101.07900 MXN
1000 BTN202.15800 MXN
2000 BTN404.31600 MXN
5000 BTN1,010.79000 MXN
10000 BTN2,021.58000 MXN