5 mxn
23.95 btn

1.00000 MXN = 4.78921 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:22
Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.916351.3556583.38550.7911390.87451.51324.92935
1 EUR1.091311.4794290.99860.863350.95431.651365.3794
1 CAD0.7376540.67594161.50960.5835870.6450781.116223.63615
1 INR0.01199250.01098920.016257610.009487730.01048740.01814710.0591152

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MXN4.78921 BTN
5 MXN23.94605 BTN
10 MXN47.89210 BTN
20 MXN95.78420 BTN
50 MXN239.46050 BTN
100 MXN478.92100 BTN
250 MXN1197.30250 BTN
500 MXN2394.60500 BTN
1000 MXN4789.21000 BTN
2000 MXN9578.42000 BTN
5000 MXN23946.05000 BTN
10000 MXN47892.10000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mexican Peso
1 BTN0.20880 MXN
5 BTN1.04401 MXN
10 BTN2.08803 MXN
20 BTN4.17606 MXN
50 BTN10.44015 MXN
100 BTN20.88030 MXN
250 BTN52.20075 MXN
500 BTN104.40150 MXN
1000 BTN208.80300 MXN
2000 BTN417.60600 MXN
5000 BTN1044.01500 MXN
10000 BTN2088.03000 MXN