Mexican pesos to Guinean francs today

Convert MXN to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
511,567 gnf

1.000 MXN = 511.6 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.921.35883.0850.7860.8891.5325.031
1 EUR1.08711.47690.2970.8550.9661.6645.468
1 CAD0.7360.677161.1750.5790.6551.1283.705
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.061

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Guinean Franc
1 MXN511.56700 GNF
5 MXN2,557.83500 GNF
10 MXN5,115.67000 GNF
20 MXN10,231.34000 GNF
50 MXN25,578.35000 GNF
100 MXN51,156.70000 GNF
250 MXN127,891.75000 GNF
500 MXN255,783.50000 GNF
1000 MXN511,567.00000 GNF
2000 MXN1,023,134.00000 GNF
5000 MXN2,557,835.00000 GNF
10000 MXN5,115,670.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Mexican Peso
1 GNF0.00195 MXN
5 GNF0.00977 MXN
10 GNF0.01955 MXN
20 GNF0.03910 MXN
50 GNF0.09774 MXN
100 GNF0.19548 MXN
250 GNF0.48870 MXN
500 GNF0.97739 MXN
1000 GNF1.95478 MXN
2000 GNF3.90956 MXN
5000 GNF9.77390 MXN
10000 GNF19.54780 MXN