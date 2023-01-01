10 Guinean francs to Mexican pesos

Convert GNF to MXN at the real exchange rate

10 gnf
0.02 mxn

1.00000 GNF = 0.00200 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:33
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85671.088790.65061.469531.632110.9456518.7142
1 GBP1.1672711.27085105.8171.715391.905181.1038321.8453
1 USD0.918550.786875183.2651.34981.499140.868617.1895
1 INR0.01103140.009450250.012009810.01621090.01800440.01043180.206443

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Mexican Peso
1 GNF0.00200 MXN
5 GNF0.01000 MXN
10 GNF0.02000 MXN
20 GNF0.04001 MXN
50 GNF0.10001 MXN
100 GNF0.20003 MXN
250 GNF0.50007 MXN
500 GNF1.00015 MXN
1000 GNF2.00029 MXN
2000 GNF4.00058 MXN
5000 GNF10.00145 MXN
10000 GNF20.00290 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Guinean Franc
1 MXN499.92700 GNF
5 MXN2499.63500 GNF
10 MXN4999.27000 GNF
20 MXN9998.54000 GNF
50 MXN24996.35000 GNF
100 MXN49992.70000 GNF
250 MXN124981.75000 GNF
500 MXN249963.50000 GNF
1000 MXN499927.00000 GNF
2000 MXN999854.00000 GNF
5000 MXN2499635.00000 GNF
10000 MXN4999270.00000 GNF