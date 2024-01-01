Mexican pesos to Surinamese dollars today

Convert MXN to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
2,098.71 srd

1.000 MXN = 2.099 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2731.4761.6640.96718.245
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6351.7271.9471.13121.35
1 USD0.920.786183.0791.3581.5310.88916.791
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Surinamese Dollar
1 MXN2.09871 SRD
5 MXN10.49355 SRD
10 MXN20.98710 SRD
20 MXN41.97420 SRD
50 MXN104.93550 SRD
100 MXN209.87100 SRD
250 MXN524.67750 SRD
500 MXN1,049.35500 SRD
1000 MXN2,098.71000 SRD
2000 MXN4,197.42000 SRD
5000 MXN10,493.55000 SRD
10000 MXN20,987.10000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 SRD0.47648 MXN
5 SRD2.38241 MXN
10 SRD4.76482 MXN
20 SRD9.52964 MXN
50 SRD23.82410 MXN
100 SRD47.64820 MXN
250 SRD119.12050 MXN
500 SRD238.24100 MXN
1000 SRD476.48200 MXN
2000 SRD952.96400 MXN
5000 SRD2,382.41000 MXN
10000 SRD4,764.82000 MXN