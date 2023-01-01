1 Surinamese dollar to Mexican pesos

Convert SRD to MXN at the real exchange rate

1 srd
0.45 mxn

1.00000 SRD = 0.45042 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.339350.9141.518951.363350.79336783.34518.7828
1 SGD0.74663110.6824161.134091.017920.59235362.227914.0238
1 EUR1.09411.4653811.661881.491640.8680591.187820.5503
1 AUD0.658350.8817610.60172710.8975610.52231354.870212.3657

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollar

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 SRD0.45042 MXN
5 SRD2.25209 MXN
10 SRD4.50418 MXN
20 SRD9.00836 MXN
50 SRD22.52090 MXN
100 SRD45.04180 MXN
250 SRD112.60450 MXN
500 SRD225.20900 MXN
1000 SRD450.41800 MXN
2000 SRD900.83600 MXN
5000 SRD2252.09000 MXN
10000 SRD4504.18000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Surinamese Dollar
1 MXN2.22016 SRD
5 MXN11.10080 SRD
10 MXN22.20160 SRD
20 MXN44.40320 SRD
50 MXN111.00800 SRD
100 MXN222.01600 SRD
250 MXN555.04000 SRD
500 MXN1110.08000 SRD
1000 MXN2220.16000 SRD
2000 MXN4440.32000 SRD
5000 MXN11100.80000 SRD
10000 MXN22201.60000 SRD