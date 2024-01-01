Mexican pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert MXN to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
220.53 pen

1.000 MXN = 0.2205 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:02
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2951.4761.6640.96718.249
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6571.7271.9471.13121.353
1 USD0.920.786183.0831.3581.5310.88916.791
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MXN0.22053 PEN
5 MXN1.10265 PEN
10 MXN2.20529 PEN
20 MXN4.41058 PEN
50 MXN11.02645 PEN
100 MXN22.05290 PEN
250 MXN55.13225 PEN
500 MXN110.26450 PEN
1000 MXN220.52900 PEN
2000 MXN441.05800 PEN
5000 MXN1,102.64500 PEN
10000 MXN2,205.29000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Mexican Peso
1 PEN4.53455 MXN
5 PEN22.67275 MXN
10 PEN45.34550 MXN
20 PEN90.69100 MXN
50 PEN226.72750 MXN
100 PEN453.45500 MXN
250 PEN1,133.63750 MXN
500 PEN2,267.27500 MXN
1000 PEN4,534.55000 MXN
2000 PEN9,069.10000 MXN
5000 PEN22,672.75000 MXN
10000 PEN45,345.50000 MXN