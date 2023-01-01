50 Mexican pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert MXN to PEN at the real exchange rate

50 mxn
10.75 pen

1.00000 MXN = 0.21501 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86271.090890.95421.481741.648980.951818.9457
1 GBP1.1591511.2645105.4381.71771.911561.1032821.9626
1 USD0.916750.790826183.3831.35841.511720.8725517.3686
1 INR0.01099450.009484260.011992910.01629110.01812980.01046440.208299

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MXN0.21501 PEN
5 MXN1.07507 PEN
10 MXN2.15014 PEN
20 MXN4.30028 PEN
50 MXN10.75070 PEN
100 MXN21.50140 PEN
250 MXN53.75350 PEN
500 MXN107.50700 PEN
1000 MXN215.01400 PEN
2000 MXN430.02800 PEN
5000 MXN1075.07000 PEN
10000 MXN2150.14000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Mexican Peso
1 PEN4.65085 MXN
5 PEN23.25425 MXN
10 PEN46.50850 MXN
20 PEN93.01700 MXN
50 PEN232.54250 MXN
100 PEN465.08500 MXN
250 PEN1162.71250 MXN
500 PEN2325.42500 MXN
1000 PEN4650.85000 MXN
2000 PEN9301.70000 MXN
5000 PEN23254.25000 MXN
10000 PEN46508.50000 MXN