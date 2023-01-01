Mexican pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert MXN to PEN at the real exchange rate

1000 mxn
220.40 pen

1.00000 MXN = 0.22040 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:43
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MXN0.22040 PEN
5 MXN1.10197 PEN
10 MXN2.20395 PEN
20 MXN4.40790 PEN
50 MXN11.01975 PEN
100 MXN22.03950 PEN
250 MXN55.09875 PEN
500 MXN110.19750 PEN
1000 MXN220.39500 PEN
2000 MXN440.79000 PEN
5000 MXN1101.97500 PEN
10000 MXN2203.95000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Mexican Peso
1 PEN4.53730 MXN
5 PEN22.68650 MXN
10 PEN45.37300 MXN
20 PEN90.74600 MXN
50 PEN226.86500 MXN
100 PEN453.73000 MXN
250 PEN1134.32500 MXN
500 PEN2268.65000 MXN
1000 PEN4537.30000 MXN
2000 PEN9074.60000 MXN
5000 PEN22686.50000 MXN
10000 PEN45373.00000 MXN